Woman’s Club seeks donations to continue kind deeds

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club has, since 1972, served the local community and beyond with its philanthropic activities and very kind deeds.

However, due to COVID-19 the tables have turned, and the club is now asking the community for help.

“As a result of the statewide shutdown, we lost two of our three largest fundraisers, and the third is still questionable,” says club president Maria Dorsey.

The club benefits from the Vernon Chamber’s “A Taste of Vernon” which was canceled in April, and the Farm to Fork Fondo bike event that was scheduled for June.

“Our small but mighty club does a lot with a very tight budget, however, this year has really impacted our ability to continue our tradition of kindness,” she said.

Known for generous programs that reach far and wide, the Woman’s Club offers annual scholarships to local high school students and had just begun offering a continuing education award for women returning to school later in life.

Throughout the pandemic, the clubwomen have been sewing thousands of face masks for essential workers and local businesses, in addition to surgical caps for doctors and nurses in the Atlantic Health System. They also make blankets for chemotherapy patients and pillows for breast cancer patients at Newton Medical Center. They deliver birthday gifts and homemade cookies to every resident of the Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Newton, and send Christmas stockings to US soldiers serving abroad.

“We are asking you, the community, for whatever help you can provide so that we will be able to implement many of our long-standing services and continue to help those in need,” Dorsey said.

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club is dedicated to serving the community through charitable actions and is open to women of all ages, from all towns, who share a commitment of helping others. For more information, contact Joan at 973-827-0804.