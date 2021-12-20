Wreaths Across America are gifts from the heart

Back in 1992, the Worcester Wreath Company of Maine had a surplus of Christmas wreaths. Owner Morrill Worcester decided to use them to honor the veterans resting in Arlington Cemetery.

The annual tribute continued quietly until 2005, when a photo of the wreathed tombstones in Arlington circulated on the internet. The project, Wreaths Across America, received national attention. Now, 1.8 million wreaths are laid on veterans’ graves in 3,000 different locations every year.

Locally, for the 13th year, under the guidance of Justine Van Blarcom, volunteers from the Wallkill Valley Veterans Lodge 8441, Vernon Boy Scouts Troop 283, service personnel, town officials and residents remembered and honored veterans buried in Glenwood Cemetery with the annual Wreaths across America service. The ceremony held on Dec. 18 included eight wreaths symbolizing all branches of the service as well as a wreath representing all POW/MIAs.

This year the eighth wreath represented the U.S. Space Force, instituted by former President Trump as the sixth independent branch of the U.S. military. It is organized under the Department of the Air Force, similar to how the Marine Corps is organized under the Department of the Navy.

Participants placed other wreaths on veterans’ graves, reciting their names and thanking them for their service.

A three-shot volley, Taps played by Alex McCann, and “Amazing Grace” played by bagpiper A.J. McCann concluded the very moving ceremony.