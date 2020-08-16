Mountain Creek offers free admission to Vernon residents with food donation

Mountain Creek Waterpark will be giving back to the community with a free admission day for Vernon residents on Monday, Aug. 24.

For one day only, Vernon residents who bring at least one non-perishable canned good will receive free admission to the waterpark for the day on a first-come, first-serve basis. All food collected will be donated to local food banks.

Mountain Creek Resort will also be inviting local vendors to attend this day at no charge to showcase their products and services.

Open all summer and through Labor Day, the waterpark offers guests the opportunity splash, slide and relax in a natural mountain setting. Guests can beat the heat by enjoying a lineup of classic rides such as the Colorado River, High Tide Wavepool and Canyon Cliff Jump, along with an assortment of family friendly rides and attractions for younger children. This summer, the park will be operating under a limited capacity to better allow for greater social distancing.

Mountain Creek Resort asks that guests who are feeling sick, or have family members who have been sick, please stay home, and that guests in attendance maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet while on property. All guests will be required to wear masks or face coverings while on property, except for when eating or swimming.

For more information, visit MountainCreek.com or MCWaterpark.com.