On Feb. 16, the Byram Township Police Department took a report of an assault that occurred several days earlier during a party. During the assault, the victim's face was injured, and it was later determined that the victim suffered a broken bone. An investigation ensued and the accused was identified as Alex J. Nugent of Randolph. On April 14, Nugent was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and is awaiting a mandatory Sussex County Superior Court appearance.