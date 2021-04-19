Byram police blotter

Erratic behavior leads to crack-cocaine discovery

On April 11, a Byram Township Police Officer observed a male acting erratically in the parking lot of Quick Chek. The male then drove a vehicle out of the parking lot and accelerated to a high rate of speed on Route 206.

A motor vehicle stop was initiated and, while speaking to the driver, Mark T. Tucker of Carmel, Ind., the officer felt he may be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Tucker was asked to do several field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Tucker was arrested, and drug paraphernalia as well as crack-cocaine were found in his vehicle. Tucker was transported to the station, processed, and lodged in the Morris County Jail due to an active warrant for his arrest.

Tucker was charged with the following: Possession of Crack-Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Suspended and Speeding. A Sussex County Superior Court date is pending.