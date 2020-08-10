● Marijuana possession, speeding -- On July 24, a Byram Township Police Officer observed a vehicle speeding on Route 206. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and while the officer was speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a quantity of marijuana and flavored cigars in a bag belonging to the passenger, Lindsey C. Sullivan of Bloomfield, N.J. Sullivan was arrested and transported to the station for processing. She was charged with Possession of Under 50g of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sullivan was released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date. The driver of the vehicle was issued summonses for Driving While Suspended and Speeding.

● Assault -- On July 29, the Byram Township Police Department responded to a fight in progress at the Quick Chek Gas Station on Route 206. When the officers arrived, the investigation revealed that the victim and the accused, Paul R. Marcisak Jr. of Byram Township, had an argument over a turn signal not being used while both were traveling in their vehicles. The argument turned physical when Marcisak Jr. struck the victim several times while the victim was in the passenger seat of the vehicle he was traveling in. Marcisak Jr. was arrested and charged with Simple Assault. He was then released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date.