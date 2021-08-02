Camaraderie, remembrance of the fallen at New Jersey Law Enforcement Open

Crystal Springs Resort hosted golfers from dozens of police departments around the state and beyond when it hosted the fourth annual New Jersey Law Enforcement Open at Ballyowen Golf Club in Hamburg on July 21.

The event invites all law enforcement departments, agencies, and associations from around the area to send their two best golfers to compete for one year of complimentary golf play for their organization, plus bragging rights for the victors as “Law Enforcement’s Best Golfers.”

After a full round of golf, the top-qualifying two-person teams replay the 18th hole in a shootout to determine who will be crowned the champions.

After a Port Authority Police Department victory in 2019, the trophy made its way back to New Jersey with Robert Del Corpo and Jeffrey Hilbert of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office fending off other finalists in a two-round shootout to claim this year’s championship.

In addition to 18 holes of golf at Ballyowen, this year’s event included a barbecue and bar, prizes of overnight stays, rounds of golf, and resort gift cards, plus a bagpiper serenade and a vocal rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

“We are honored to have once again hosted this event after having to cancel the open last year due to Covid-19,” said Chris Mulvihill, chief marketing officer of Crystal Springs Resort. “We host hundreds of golf outings every year at the resort’s six golf courses, but I have to say that this is far and away my favorite event.”

Unlike other golf events, talking and (friendly) jeering is permitted, and in some cases encouraged, in the final shootout, he said.

“It is great to see returning players who are now friends with players from other departments who they have met at the event in past years,” said Mulvihill.

The event shows appreciation for Law Enforcement and their service to the country and local communities, and specifically to show gratitude and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Funds raised benefit the Police Unity Tour, the largest contributors to the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Fund.

“I look forward to this event every year,” said Harry Phillips, executive director of the Policy Unity Tour and guest of honor. “I appreciate the donations that go toward the Police Unity Tour, the resort’s efforts to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, and the Mulvihill family’s strong support of our mission.”