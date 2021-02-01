Connecticut man arrested for rash of tristate burglaries

Patrick Ryan, 30, of Fairfield, Conn., was arrested Jan. 24 for a series of burglaries committed in the region over the past six months.

The Sussex County Detective’s Association announced Ryan’s arrest on Jan. 26. “Numerous residents throughout the tristate area are victims of Mr. Ryan’s theft, burglary, and criminal mischief,” starting in August 2020 and continuing into January 2021, according to the announcement.

Police said the burglaries occurred in three states, including in Franklin, Hardyston, Lafayette, Sparta, Vernon, Wantage, Rockaway, Butler, Kinnelon, Chester, Boonton, Franklin Lakes and Warren in New Jersey; Warwick, Goshen, Greenville, Chester, Campbell Hall, Minisink, Wallkill and Florida in New York; and New Canaan, New Milford and Greenwich in Connecticut.

Ryan was apprehended by officers on early Sunday morning on Jan. 24 as a result of a multi-jurisdiction investigation. Ryan was in possession of several victim’s personal property as well as specific tools used while committing these burglaries, according to the police.

As a result of the investigation a “multitude” of stolen items were found and seized as a result of executed search warrants to the vehicle Ryan was operating and to his Fairfield residence. The seized items include one shotgun, one crossbow, nine handguns, multiple handbags and purses, multiple credit cards and personal identifications, cash, burglary tools, a large amount of gift cards and several additional items, according to police.

“Ryan would commit these crimes in the early morning hours between midnight and 7 a.m.,” according to the police report. “Ryan is currently on probation in Connecticut for similar crimes.”

Local police jurisdictions charged Ryan — including Franklin Borough, Hardyston Township, New Jersey State Police, Sparta Township, and Vernon Township — with 74 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, 13 counts of criminal mischief, 51 counts of theft of movable property, seven counts of theft of a credit card, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of burglary while in possession of a firearm.

Several more charges are pending for Ryan in numerous jurisdictions throughout the tri-state area. Ryan was detained at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey on Jan. 24.

Ryan’s girlfriend, Chelsea A. Russell, 29, of Fairfield is also being investigated for her involvement in these crimes.