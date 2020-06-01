Franklin Borough Police make arrests in drug possession, car theft

Marijuana possession

On Thursday, May 28, at around 5 p.m., Franklin Borough Police officers came across a vehicle obstructing traffic in the middle of Rutherford Avenue South. Following a motor vehicle stop, officers found the sole operator to be in possession of marijuana and suboxone strips (officially called a sublingual film), a controlled dangerous substance.

Jessica E. Strnatko, 35, of Lafayette Township was issued numerous motor vehicle summons, including impeding traffic. She was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of a controlled dangerous substance. She was released pending her first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

Car theft

On Tuesday, May 26, at approximately 4 p.m., Franklin Borough Police officers received a report of a possible motor vehicle theft from a residence on Cedar Drive.

The vehicle owner reported to police that he let an acquaintance, Corey Vantassel Jr., 21, of Oak Ridge, N.J., use his vehicle for a short time on May 22. The owner said Vantassel subsequently refused to return the vehicle, and that he made several attempts to contact Vantassel to no avail.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 26, officers and detectives located the vehicle on Blumis Avenue/County Road 639 in Sussex Borough. The vehicle was impounded.

Vantassel was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance. He was processed and released pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.