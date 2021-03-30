Glenwood Pochuck acquires support unit to aid Covid response

The Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps has received a site support unit that will be vitally important in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The corps is a host member of the New Jersey EMS Task Force. The new unit carries equipment such as traffic cones, folding tables, chairs, LED message boards, tents, heaters, generators, and lighting, and can be used to support any emergency medical base of operations locally and throughout the state, said Kevin Duffy, the corps’ chief operations officer. The equipment can be used to support mobile Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites.

The Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps was founded in 1980 and has been providing professional, compassionate community care to the residents of Vernon Township and all its visitors ever since. Sussex County EMS coordinators networked the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps with the New Jersey EMS Task Force, which represents more than 200 career and volunteer EMS providers throughout the state, toward the unit’s delivery.

For information on how you can become a member of the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps or support the team in other ways, follow the organization on Facebook or visit flow.page/glenwoodems.