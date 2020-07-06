N.Y. driver charged with DWI

A Wallkill, N.Y., man faces drunk driving charges after Sparta police saw a red Toyota truck make a left turn onto Route 517 from Main Street without stopping at the red light.

Tyler Cornman, 27, was charged with driving while intoxicated, having an open container in motor vehicle, failure to observe traffic signal and careless driving. He was released to a sober adult and was advised of a mandatory court appearance.

After stopping the vehicle, Cpl. Mark Mastandrea approached Cornman and advised him of why he stopped him. Police said Cornman seemed very confused and thought that his house was just up the road, when in fact, he lived over an hour away. Cornman appeared under the influence of alcoholic beverages and stated that he drank some in town.

Officer Brian Porter arrived on scene and Mastandrea turned over the DWI investigation to him. Police said Cornman refused to do Field Sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police HQ for processing.