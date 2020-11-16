Sparta Ambulance Squad is collecting socks for Family Promise

Sparta. A holiday sock collection sponsored by the Sparta Ambulance Squad is now underway and will continue throughout November to benefit Family Promise of Sussex County. Each year Family Promise helps families and individuals in Sussex County who are struggling with a housing crisis. Last year for the holidays, the Sparta Ambulance Squad collected and donated toys for Family Promise, which distributed them to their clients. The ambulance squad not only aims to provide dedicated, caring and compassionate emergency medical services to residents but also engages in many community outreach activities. You can join as a general member to provide emergency medical services, with training offered at no cost to you; or as an associate member, where you can volunteer on the various committees that supports the squad’s services. For further information, visit spartaambulance.org and click on the “join” link at the top of the page, or you can call 973-726-0635.