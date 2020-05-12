Sparta man arrested for using knife in fight over cellphone

Sparta. On April 28 at approximately 3:50 a.m., the Sparta Township Police responded to a residence for a report of a physical dispute that involved a weapon. They made contact with one of the parties outside of the residence. Alessandro Dagostaro, 21, of Sparta was accused of cutting his friend across his forearm with a Swiss army knife when the victim would not return his cellphone or let him leave the residence. The victim suffered a minor injury to his forearm but did not want to be treated or evaluated by EMS. Dagostaro was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta police headquarters for processing. Officer Michael Poon charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was advised of a mandatory court date and released.