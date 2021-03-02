Sparta Police blotter

Vehicle off roadway leads to DWI charge

On Feb. 17 at approximately 10 p.m., Sparta Police Department patrols were dispatched to the area of Sterling Hill Road for a report of a pickup truck off the road into a snowbank. There was no one in the vehicle, but there was a case of Budweiser beer, with cans both unopened and opened, in the vehicle.

Patrols checked the area and came across two teenagers walking on West Mountain Road. After speaking with both men, officers determined the pickup had been operated by 18-year-old Kevin Link of Ringwood, N.J. Officer Chris Favaro attempted to have Link perform field sobriety tests, but he was not cooperative.

Link was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for the administration of breath testing. Paperwork was completed and Link was charged with: Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), Consumption in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Keep Right. He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct for continually spitting on the floor in the processing area and attempting to fall and purposely injure himself.

Link’s mother responded to headquarters and took custody of her son. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released.

Rear-end collision results in DWI charge

On Feb. 24 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Officer Thomas Herd responded to Woodport Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon his arrival on the scene, Herd determined that a vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by Damien Choma, 41, of Sparta.

While investigating the accident, Herd determined that Choma had been operating his vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Upon the completion of field sobriety tests, Choma was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. He was charged with DWI and Careless Driving, advised of a mandatory court appearance, and released to a sober adult.

Second time not a charm for shoplifters

On Feb. 24 at approximately 3:50 p.m., patrols were dispatched to a local supermarket for a report of shoplifting. When officers arrived, a loss prevention employee pointed out a vehicle in the parking lot and advised that the two suspects had entered the vehicle.

Cpl. Craig Grauerholz stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants. It was determined that the vehicle was being operated by an Uber driver who had no involvement in the shoplifting incident.

The passengers, Jesus Morales, 29, of Paterson, N.J., and Jonathan Barkhorn, 36, of Sparta were escorted from the Uber vehicle back into the supermarket. Based on store surveillance video footage and the eyewitness account of loss prevention, it was determined that Morales had shoplifted on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24. Barkhorn had shoplifted only on Feb. 24.

Morales was charged with two counts of Shoplifting (4th degree), advised of a mandatory court appearance, and released. Barkhorn was charged with one count of Shoplifting (Disorderly Persons Offense) and advised of a mandatory court appearance by the charging officer, Cpl. Marc Rubino.

A body warrant issued by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office was located, and Barkhorn was turned over to sheriff’s officers to be lodged until a court appearance.

Citizen reports erratic driver

On Feb. 24 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Cpl. David Pridham responded to Glen Road for a report of a red Volvo that was all over the road. As the vehicle passed Officer Pridham’s location, it veered to the right and grazed a snowbank.

Pridham stopped the Volvo and observed heavy front-end damage that appeared fresh. He asked the driver, Danielle Enman, 33, of Lafayette, if she had been involved in an accident, and she stated that the damage was “old.” At this time there had been no reports of an accident that had just occurred, so the damage was noted in the event the Sparta Police Department received a report at a later date.

Officer Pridham immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle and observed Enman to be visibly intoxicated. Upon completion of field sobriety tests, Enman was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. She was charged with DWI, Careless Driving, Failure to Keep Right, and Unregistered Vehicle. She was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.