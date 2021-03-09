Sparta Police blotter

Driver of vehicle in median charged with DWI

On Feb. 28 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Sparta Township Police patrols responded to Route 15 and Lafayette Road for reports of a vehicle in the center median.

Police officer Brian Porter observed a grey Honda Civic containing three occupants struck in the muddy grass within the median. He located the driver, Mack Reyes-Acevedo, 24, of Elizabeth, N.J., and asked him what had happened. Reyes-Acevedo, who appeared visibly intoxicated, stated that he was coming from a baby shower in Vernon, N.J., but could not explain how he wound up in the median.

Porter asked Reyes-Acevedo to perform field sobriety tests and placed him under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) upon completion of the tests. He was transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing.

Upon completion of breath testing, Reyes-Acevedo was charged with: DWI, Careless Driving, Failure to Keep Right on Highway and Failure to Possess a Driver’s License. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.