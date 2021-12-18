Sparta Police blotter

Intoxicated driver pulls into convenience store lot

On Dec. 10 at approximately 1 a.m., Sparta Police officers Dan Elig and Phil Longo were inside a convenience store when a black Ford f-150 pickup pulled into a parking space in front of the store. A white male, later identified as James Cummings, 42, of Sparta, N.J., entered the store.

Both officers observed that Cummings could not maintain his balance and they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from him.

Officer Elig asked Cummings how he planned on getting home, and he stated that he had someone in his vehicle who was driving him home. Cummings walked out to his vehicle and got in the driver’s seat. The officers observed no one to be in the vehicle other than Cummings.

The officers had Cummings step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Upon completion of the tests, he was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing.

After completing breathalyzer tests, Cummings was charged with Careless Driving and DWI. He was advised of a mandatory court date and released to a sober adult.