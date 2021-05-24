Sparta Township Police Dept.

May 11

At approximately 1 p.m., Officer Brian Porter conducted a motor vehicle stop on the Rt 517 Bypass. Officer Porter obtained information from the backseat passenger, 31-year-old Kyle Talmadge of Franklin, NJ, who was not wearing his seatbelt.

As Officer Porter returned to his patrol car to check Mr. Talmadge’s information, Mr. Talmadge exited the vehicle, jumped over a guardrail and ran into a wooded area. Sparta patrols and Sparta detectives set up a grid and searched the area, which borders Sparta Avenue and Main Street.

Mr. Talmadge was located and taken into custody by the Presbyterian Cemetery. He had a crack stem in his possession and admitted that he tossed crack vials while he was running through the woods. A search of the woods was negative. Mr. Talmadge stated that he ran from the m.v stop because he knew that he had an active NCIC warrant from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Dept.

Mr. Talmadge was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police HQ to be processed. He was charged with: Failure to Wear Seatbelt, Failure to Turnover CDS, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction and Hindering His Own Arrest. He was served with his paperwork and advised of a mandatory court Appearance before being turned over to the S.C. Sheriff’s Dept. on their warrant.

May 15

At about 1:50 am, Police Officer Steven Guido observed a black Ford Ranger, travelling north on Rt 181, crossover the double yellow lines into the opposite lane of travel. Officer Guido stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, 25-year-old Anthony Brown of Andover, and immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle.

Officer Guido asked Mr. Brown to step out of his vehicle and now smelled an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Brown’s mouth as he spoke. Officer Guido conducted Field Sobriety tests and placed Mr. Brown under arrest after completion of the tests. He was transported to Sparta Police HQ to be processed. After completing breath tests, Mr. Brown was charged with: Failure to Maintain Lane, DWI, Careless Driving and Failure to Signal Turn. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. Vehicle was impounded for a State mandated 12-hour period.