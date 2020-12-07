State police recruit dies, lost consciousness in training

Boonton. (AP) A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died, the agency announced on Dec. 2.

In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt.

The member of the 161st academy class “was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate” on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said.

“Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond,’’ the state police said.

The recruit was transported to a hospital.

State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said at an unrelated news conference that Homeijer came from a line of troopers, including his dad and uncle. He was a also an Eagle Scout.

“Lucas just had a life of service,’’ Callahan said.

He added that the incident is being investigated.

Officials said they were not releasing any additional information “at this time.’’