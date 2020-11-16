Sussex Fire Auxiliary holds raffle fundraiser

Sussex. The Sussex Fire Auxiliary is holding its Fall Multi-Prize Raffle fundraiser. The first prize is a $600 Walmart Gift Card, second prize is a 65-inch LG Smart TV (retail value $599), third prize is a Kate Spade Lana Grove Street Leather Lg Satchel Red Carpet (retail value $359), and fourth prize is a $100 Shoprite gift card. Tickets cost $10 each, or three for $25. The drawing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., during Breakfast with Santa. For tickets call Kayla at 570-994-9483 or Sherri at 973-343-1189. The winner need not be present to win. All proceeds will benefit Sussex Fire Department to provide for the purchase of supplies needed on calls, safety equipment for volunteers as well as maintenance of existing and purchase of new apparatus/equipment.