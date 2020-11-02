Two veteran correctional officers are promoted

Sussex County Sheriff Michael F. Strada has announced that two corrections officers, Jennifer Van Der Wende and Jamie Caravaggio, have been promoted to corporal.

At a recent swearing-in ceremony, Strada congratulated the new corporals and wished them continued success in their careers.

Jennifer Van Der Wende

Corporal Jennifer Van Der Wende is a 15-year veteran of the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections. She began her law enforcement career in October 2005, when she was hired as a corrections officer.

Van Der Wende has received certifications and training from the State of New Jersey Police Training Commission, the Passaic County Police Academy, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Emergency Management Institute, the International Council of Women in Law Enforcement, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training, and the New Jersey State Department of Corrections. She is a certified field training officer.

During her tenure she has served in many capacities, including background investigations, administration, and the Special Operations Group. She is currently assigned to the Sussex County Office of Emergency Management, where she is working with municipal emergency management coordinators and community stakeholders on hazard mitigation planning for the county, as well as procurement and stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) in preparation of a potential second wave of coronavirus.

Corporal Van Der Wende is a 2020 graduate of The College of Saint Elizabeth with a M.A. in justice administration and public service. She also holds a B.A. in criminal justice with a minor in psychology from Seton Hall University. She is a graduate of the Passaic County Police Academy Basic Corrections Officer Training Class.

Jamie Caravaggio

Jamie Caravaggio is a 2001 graduate of Hopatcong High School, a lifelong resident of Sussex County, and a 15-year veteran of the Bureau of Corrections. She began her law enforcement career in October 2005, when she was hired as a corrections officer.

During her tenure with the Bureau of Corrections, she has received commendations and letters of recognition for her performance.

An avid supporter of her community, Corporal Caravaggio frequently donates her free time to charitable causes. She is a previous member of the Police Unity Tour, a five-year return runner in the Stephen Sillers Tunnel to Towers Foundation charity to benefit disabled veterans, and she takes part in many local charitable events. A current member of her Union’s Executive Board, Caravaggio also organizes the PBA Local 378 annual Christmas Toy Drive, which collects donated toys and distributes them to local Sussex County Schoolchildren each Christmas.

She is a 2009 graduate of Sussex County Community College, holding an associates of arts degree in criminal justice. She Caravaggio is a graduate of the Passaic County Police Academy Basic Corrections Officer Training Class.

Pictured from left to right:

Group Photo:

Correctional Police Officer Corporal Jamie Caravaggio, Sussex County Sheriff Michael F. Strada and Correctional Police Officer Corporal Jennifer Van Der Wende

Oath Photos:

Corporal Jamie Caravaggio, Sheriff Michael Strada

Correctional Police Officer Corporal Jason Van Der Wende (husband of Corporal Van Der Wende), Corporal Jennifer Van Der Wende, Sheriff Michael Strada

