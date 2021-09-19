Vernon drops exam for entry-level police officers

Vernon is dropping the examination requirement for hiring entry-level police officers.

Mayor Howard Burrell said the change was requested by the police chief, Dan Young. The township’s new ordinance, unanimously approved by the Vernon Township Council on Sept. 13, allows probationary police officers to be appointed without taking a competitive examination if they have successfully completed the full basic training course at a school approved by the New Jersey Police Training Commission.

Burrell said the change will save the township money by allowing the police department to look beyond the civil service list and choose from a list of officers that have already gone through the police academy.

Applicants who have already gone through the academy, or even those in the process of going through the academy, has “taken all of the tests that every other police officer in the state of New Jersey has,” Burrell said. “The real big difference, then, is that we don’t have to pay the academy bills, which are somewhat expensive.”

Council president Harry Shortway said the measure does not lower police standards if the township can hire someone who has gone through the academy.

“This is an opportunity for (the chief) to have a lot of ownership over who is hired and making sure it’s successful,” said Councilman Andrew Pitsker. “We have a great police force, and I’ve got to trust that chief’s going to do the right thing here. And this ordinance pretty well outlines the details to it. There’s a lot of requirements that are going behind this.”