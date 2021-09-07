Water, water everywhere

Vernon. The remnants of Hurricane Ida whipped through New Jersey and the rest of the Northeast, dumping record rainfall and causing massive flooding.

The four and a half inches of rain that was reported to have fallen in Vernon still pales in comparison to the hard-hit central portion of the state, which got up to 11 inches in some places.

The White House said President Joe Biden will survey storm damage in New York City and Manville, N.J., on Tuesday, as this paper goes to press.

The sudden storm waters that swamped homes, cars, and businesses and killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states. In New Jersey at least 26 people perished, the most of any state. Most drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting of this article.