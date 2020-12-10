Santa to visit Alpine Section in Lake Mohawk on Sunday

Sparta. Heather Scott and a few adult neighbors have recruited Santa to be driven (towed) around their neighborhood in the Alpine section of Lake Mohawk in his “sleigh” and say hello to all the boys and girls between 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. “The Alpine section is a magical place where kids can be kids and in a world of social distancing we want all the kiddos to be able to see him,” said Scott. Elves and Mrs. Claus will be handing out candy canes. The neighbors did something similar with the Easter Bunny in the spring.