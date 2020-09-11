Black belt promotions at Vernon Valley Karate

Thirteen students from the Vernon Valley Karate Academy put their skills, strength, and determination on the line as they tested for black belt rank.

Each student is required to demonstrate proficiency in all of the necessary aspects of this martial art. These include performing kata, prearranged forms that demonstrate karate technique; kumite, sparring against other black belt level students; and application of their skills in self-defense situations.

“All of my candidates rose to the occasion and made me so very proud,” said Sensei Tom Shull. “After years of preparation and commitment, these students found that they have what it takes to achieve the coveted rank of adult black belt. I praise their commitment, devotion, spirit, and strength.”