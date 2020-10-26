Cougars field hockey team seeks to turn close games into wins

Every time the Kittatinny High School field hockey team plays, whether in competition or a practice, it gets better in all aspects of the fast-paced sport.

The Cougars will travel to face Hackettstown on Oct. 27, as this paper goes to press. Two days later, they will play Newton at home. Kittatinny is slated to begin November with a road contest at High Point on the fourth.

“This season I would like us to compete at the top of our Division,’’ said Kittatinny head coach Emily Wisneski. “The past few years we have been competitive with all of our local teams, so I am hoping this year we can turn those close games into wins and improve our record.

“Our strength will be our team dynamic and communication. We have been working very hard all throughout the summer and we are ready to get into games and see the hard work pay off.’’

Among the key returning varsity level student athletes for the Cougars this year include Madi Dippel (midfield, senior), Allie Molfetto, (forward and midfield, senior), Jordyn Librizzi (forward, senior), Sarah Douglas (forward, senior), Katie Schreiber (defense, senior), Emily Hotz (goal keeper, senior), Rachel Loevlie (forward, junior), and Delaney Campanella (midfield, junior).

Newcomers looking to have a positive impact on the varsity roster for Kittatinny are Isabelle Hennett (forward and midfield, junior), Brooke VanGorden (defense, junior), Meagan Ward (forward and midfield, sophomore), and Ashley Smith (defense and midfield, sophomore).

The team captains are Allie Molfetto, Katie Schreiber, and Madi Dippel.“They have been strong leaders in the years they’ve been on the team,” said Kittatinny head coach Emily Wisneski. “I will look for them to lead by voice and by example throughout the season.’’

The Cougars compete in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

“Our team can compete within the Division,’’ Wisneski said. “We have been rebuilding the past few years and I’m hoping this year we will really improve on our record. Our team is taking extra precautions to maintain social distancing as much as possible and be very clean and sanitary.

“While some of our practice procedures are different than before, the players have been very flexible and more than willing to take on this new normal as it is worth it to have a season.’’