Delaware Valley Lady Warrior Wrestlers surpass all expectations in their first year

The Lady Warrior Wrestling team finished a successful first season on Sunday, March 14, at the 2022 MyHouse Girls Pennsylvania State Tournament.

The team finished 15th, and junior Sarah Seltzer won a fifth place finish at 148 pounds.

Junior Alia Narvaez-Wiener finished in the top 8 at 124 pounds, and freshman Victoria Depew finished in the top 12 at 190 pounds.

Freshman Danielle Eisloffel also competed in the highly competitive 124-pound bracket.

The Lady Warriors surpassed all expectations for their first year, winning dual meets and tournaments across the state. In April 2021, Delaware Valley High School became the tenth school in Pennsylvania and the first in District 2 to approve a girls wrestling team.

Returning wrestlers — Kaelyn Balbirer, Sarah Seltzer, and Alia Narvaez-Wiener — were joined by freshman Danielle Eisloffel, Victoria Depew, Andrea Boronow, Gianna Balu, and Samantha Opalka, along with eighth graders Cassidy Walzer and Emerald Olejnik.

Prior to this year, girls had to wrestle with the guys, and competitions were limited. This year, the girls were able to practice on their own and compete in only-girls competitions, which included eight tournaments and two dual meets.

The March 14 girls tournament included almost 300 competitors and 115 high schools.

Girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and SanctionPA Girls Wrestling has been campaigning the PIAA to make it an official sport. That will allow for more opportunities for girls, including college scholarships.