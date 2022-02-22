From basketball to sock soccer: Outreach Sports gets kids and adults moving

Outreach Fundamental Basketball, a free program run by First Baptist Church of Newton, is getting kids and adults out and active.

The program has drawn scores of children over six years and is offered to all kids in the community completely free of charge. The church happens to have a fully equipped gymnasium.

Ricky Marquina brings his daughters, Annabella, 10, Elora, 8, and Julietta, 6, to the program.

“We’re neighbors with the church and saw the sign about the program and came over,” he said. “The girls love it. They’re home-schooled, so this is a great social and sports outlet for them.”

Since it began in 2015, the program has evolved to become Outreach Sports for Kids and Outreach Sports for Adults.

The man behind the program is Kevin Carr, a pillar in his church and in the Christian community at large.

“Outreach Fundamental Basketball began seven years ago,” Carr said. “After several months of being asked to get a program for kids going and after much prayer and seeking God’s guidance, we began in January of 2015 and ended in June.”

Originally, the plan was to meet January through March. However, the church decided to continue the program into the spring and then formed a Vacation Bible School Camp held on the grounds of First Baptist Church in the evening.

“The following year, Outreach Fundamental Basketball was renamed to ‘Outreach Sports’ because we did more than basketball,” Carr said. “We added several indoor sports including touch football, floor hockey and sock soccer.”

Pastor Scott Stine has been at First Baptist Church for the past four years.

“We have a goal to reach families in our surrounding area, and the Outreach Sports for Kids is a great way to do this,” he said. “There are a lot of young families living in the immediate surrounding area. We have the space with our gym on the property and want them to know this program exists.”

The kids program used to serve lunch, but due to Covid, that’s been curtailed to snacks. Lunch is still provided for the volunteers as they’re there all morning.

Church members Connie Smith and Kathy McNickle have run the kitchen, which is located adjacent to the gym, since the program’s inception.

“We love helping out and seeing the kids and their families so active and happy,” Smith said.

“It’s a pleasure to volunteer with this program,” McNickle said. “It’s such an important outreach that the church provides and the kids love it.”

Back after Covid

The name of the program was again changed for 2022, and is now called Outreach Sports for Kids (OSK).

“Last year, due to Covid, the program had to be shut down,” Carr said. “We actually had to stop it in March of 2020.”

After a two-year hiatus, Outreach Sports for Kids is back, with Covid precautions. It’s expanded to include Outreach Sports for Adults, which is held on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. This includes basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

“I’m also very involved with the Northwest Christian School, and my wife, Holly, is the Spanish teacher there,” Carr said. “I get to substitute teach in all grades and coach both boys and girls basketball and track and field.”

Carr is thankful for the help. “I am most grateful for my volunteers who spend countless hours helping me maintain the program,” he said.

Outreach Sports for Kids and Outreach Sports for Adults are being dedicated this year to the memories of the Reverend Allan P. Davis, who served as pastor at First Baptist Church in Newton for 31 years, and Charlie McCoy, a member, former trustee, and Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church of Newton.

“Both men had an enormous effect on my spiritual journey here at First Baptist Church,” Carr said.

An impactful role

Carr was born in Newton and raised in Sparta. After graduating from William Paterson College with a bachelor’s degree, he began his teaching career in special education in the Oxford, East Hanover, and Andover school districts.

He married Holly Blecharz in 1977, and they have four children and six grandchildren.

Carr became a member of First Baptist Church in 1977 and has served in a number of ministries over the years as a Deacon, Sunday School superintendent, teacher, choir member, Praise & Worship team member, and he leads an evening Bible study with seniors.

After his retirement in 2015, he began substituting and now coaches boys’ basketball at Northwest Christian School. Carr owns his own house painting and landscaping businesses. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports and playing with his grandchildren.

Perhaps one of his most impactful roles at both First Baptist Church and in the community is directing Outreach.

The programs are held at First Baptist Church of Newton. The kids’ program is held every Saturday morning and the adult program is on Thursday evenings. The church is located at 110 Main Street in Newton.

Both programs are free of charge and no reservation is required. Call 973-383-9757 for more information.