High Point to hold golf outing to benefit wrestling team

The 12th annual High Point Wrestling Golf Outing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the High Point Golf Club in Montague.

All proceeds from the outing will be used to benefit the High Point Wrestling team. Covid prevented the team from holding a golf outing in 2020.

The cost for 18 holes of golf and dinner at the Lakeview Ballroom at the club is $110 per golfer when paid before Sept. 12. The fee includes green fees, carts, shirt, dinner and a door prize. There will be hole-in-one opportunities for cash as well as other prize holes along the course.

If you are not a golfer, join the 6:30 p.m. dinner and awards presentation at $45 per person.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Dinner and Awards will follow at the beautiful Lakeview Ballroom.

The event is dedicated to the 1979 and 1980 High Point Wrestling teams. The special honoree will be Scott Longcor, a four-year varsity wrestler who was District and Regional Champion in 1976.

To request a registration form or for information on being a sponsor, call Bob Osborn at 973-862-0336 or email highpointwrestling@yahoo.com.