High Point-Wallkill Valley defeats Newton-Lenape Valley

High Point-Wallkill Valley defeated Newton-Lenape Valley (N.L.V.) in varsity hockey on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The final score was 4-2. The game took place at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, New Jersey.
Maddy Hennion provided the assist to Mudrick's final goal late in the third period. Devin Haines scored the first goal for High Point-Wallkill Valley (2-2) in the first period. Goalkeeper Tai Ruvo made 29 saves.
David Zappe netted a power-play goal for Newton-Lenape Valley in the second period with an assist by Lukas Krauklis. Mike Smith scored a goal in the third period with an assist by Cameron Cherry. Goalkeeper Trey Kaplan made 11 saves.