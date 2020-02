Stillwater. Two Kittatinny Regional High School swimmers, who hail from the hamlet of Stillwater, swam up a storm on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Sussex County Championships. First-year student Clare Schwartz and Jake Riva won the 50-freestyle swim and the 100-freestyle swim in the girls' and boys' races, respectively. Riva is a senior and Schwatz is a first-year student.