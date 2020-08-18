Lake Mohawk golfers meet for delayed opening day

Duffers and Diners gathered Saturday, Aug 1 for a delayed Opening Day Meeting along with lunch and golf.

President Pat Dermody welcomed two new golfers Amanda Cummins and Jaime Lundquist. In addition to the well manicured golf course, owing to Tim Burtrum, Greens Superintendent, the ladies’ locker room has also been enhanced with new furniture, courtesy of Pat Dermody and Julie Killen’s appealing eye for decorating .

Golf Pro Ricky Mosel invited golfers to participate in Skills and Drills, complimentary pointers/lessons to be offered every other week after Ladies’ Day Golf. Golfers were eager to sign up for their Wednesday instructions.

Members were treated to a lunch chosen by Julie Killen and prepared by Chef Paul Donnelly.

Both 9- and 18-hole golfers played a 12-hole fun format. Valerie Horan, Judy Savage, Amanda Cummins and Jaime Lundquist were the winners.