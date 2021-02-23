Lake Stockholm Polar Bear Plunge raises money for swim team and scholarship fund

Stockholm. Lake Stockholm Country Club & Community Association held its Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 6. “We cut an opening in the ice so the participants could jump in and climb out,” said Rich Lemonie, secretary for the club and association, who shared this photo. “There was a fire pit, food truck, ice skating, hot chocolate, snacks, EMTs on standby, and lifeguards. We had 13 plungers who paid a small entry fee, plus accepted donations and raised $300, which is being split with our swim team and scholarship fund.” (Photo contributed by Rich Lemonie)