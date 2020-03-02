Lenape Valley vs North Warren

By George Hunter
North Warren Regional High School defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School in girls varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The final score was 67-47. The game took place at Lenape Valley Regional High School.
North Warren accomplished a commanding lead over Lenape Valley by the score of 44-14 by halftime.
Tiffani Szkarlatiuk scored 15 points to lead North Warren's victory. Quincey McGuinness added 13 points. Clare Kelly Saalfield scored nine points.
Brienna Pangborn scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lenape Valley. Laney Kenny scored 16 points.
This was the last regular season contest. Lenape Valley will not participate in the playoffs due to a losing record. But North Warren will go on to play in the varsity sectionals.
Team records: Lenape Valley Patriots 7-20. North Warren Patriots 22-4.