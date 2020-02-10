x
Livingston defeats Sparta-Jefferson

Sports. Sparta-Jefferson United lost this weekend to Livingston High School in varsity ice hockey. The final score was 4-1.

10 Feb 2020 | 01:12
    Sparta-Jefferson United's Chris D'Alauro and Livingston's Matt Mclaughlin pursue the puck during the first period. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    Sparta-Jefferson United goalkeeper Logan Hanek dives towards the ice to intercept the incoming puck in the second period. Hanek made 66 saves. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    Livingston's Tyler Schultz and Sparta-Jefferson United's Robert Borden cross their sticks while battling for control of the puck in the first period. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)

Livingston High School (Essex County) defeated Sparta-Jefferson United in varsity hockey on Saturday, Feb. 8. The final score was 4-1. The game took place at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, New Jersey.

Sparta-Jefferson United is a merged ice hockey team consisting of high school players from Sparta High School and Jefferson Township High School.

Livingston's Michael Mumm scored the first goal of the game in the first period. Matthew Francescutto scored Sparta-Jefferson United's only goal.

Team records: Livingston Lancers 9-6-5. Sparta-Jefferson United 4-10-3.