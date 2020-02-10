Livingston defeats Sparta-Jefferson

Livingston High School (Essex County) defeated Sparta-Jefferson United in varsity hockey on Saturday, Feb. 8. The final score was 4-1. The game took place at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, New Jersey.

Sparta-Jefferson United is a merged ice hockey team consisting of high school players from Sparta High School and Jefferson Township High School.

Livingston's Michael Mumm scored the first goal of the game in the first period. Matthew Francescutto scored Sparta-Jefferson United's only goal.

Team records: Livingston Lancers 9-6-5. Sparta-Jefferson United 4-10-3.