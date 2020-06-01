Local student-athletes competed in winter college sports

Emilee Hamler, a Vernon High School graduate, and Cassidy Preste, a graduate of High Point High School, were both part of the Misericordia University women’s swimming program in Dallas, Pa., this winter.

Preste, a sophomore, placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Championships held in York, Pa.

Hamler, a freshman, is a listed as competitor in distance freestyle events for Misercordia.

The Cougars tallied an overall record of 10-1 with a mark of 3-0 at their home pool. They placed second in the team scoring at the MAC Championships with 1,131 points. Steven’s Institute of Technology won the MAC team crown with 1178.5 points.

Wrestling, swimming

Let’s take a glance at other local student athletes who competed in collegiate winter sports in Pennsylvania in 2019-20.

● Devin Flannery (High Point) was a freshman 125-pounder for the Millersville University wrestling program. He placed second at the “Shorty” Hitchcock Memorial Tournament hosted by Millersville. He had an overall individual record of 14-6.

The Marauders’ overall record of 7-10 included one victory in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. They placed seventh in team scoring at the NCAA Super Region 1 Championships in Erie, Pa.

● Erynn Brady and Haley Britt, both High Point graduates, were members of the East Stroudsburg University women’s swimming team this past season. Brady is a sophomore listed as a competitor in freestyle events, and Britt as a freshman competitor in breaststroke and individual medley events. Brady was part of the 4 by 400 freestyle relay team that placed seventh at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Swimming Championships.

ESU placed 10th in the team scoring at the PSAC Championships which were held in York, Pa. Brady is listed as a major in marine science and biology. Britt is listed as a criminal justice/psychology major.

● Bri Simsic (High Point) is a freshman competitor in the 155-pound weight class for the East Stroudsburg University women’s wrestling team this year. Simsic earned a victory on the mat for ESU this winter.

The Warriors had one dual meet win and placed 17th at the Women’s National Collegiate Wrestling Championships held in Adrian, Mich.

● Emily Bove (High Point) was a junior who competed in breaststroke and freestyle events in the King’s College (Wilkes-Barre) women’s swimming program. Bove is an athletic training major.

The Monarchs placed fifth in the team scoring at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships in York, Pa.