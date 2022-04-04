Local student-athletes sign letters of intent

Nearly 40 talented high school athletes from northern and central New Jersey saw their college dreams get one step closer on March 5, as they signed their achievement letters during Zoned Sports Academy’s annual Signing Day celebration.
Among them are local students Brianna Jones of Glenwood, a Pope John XXIII Regional High School student headed to Susquehanna University; and Aubrey Carroll of Newton High School, who signed with Pace University.
In front of proud family members, these promising seniors walked the “turf carpet,” signed their letters, received a personalized jersey, and posed for pictures. Come fall, they will represent their chosen colleges on the baseball or softball diamond.
For their dedicated parents, Signing Day is the culmination of countless hours transporting their kids to and from ball fields, cheering them on often on cold, drizzly days, and supporting their athletic endeavors emotionally and financially. Many of these students received athletic scholarships, and some aspire to play professional baseball.
Zoned created Signing Day to give every student-athlete a chance to publicly celebrate their significant accomplishment in front of the ones they love. During this year’s event, Steve Nikorak, a professional baseball player in the Chicago White Sox system, spoke to the student-athletes.
This year’s class attend Bridgewater-Raritan High School, Hillsborough High School, Seton Hall Prep, The Hun School, The Pingry School, Union High School, Newton High School, Montgomery High School, Governor Livingston High School, Middlesex High School, Easton High School and many others. Students are set to attend Kentucky, Tulane, Rutgers University, Montclair State University, Rowan University, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Iona and more.
“Our greatest satisfaction at Zoned Sports Academy is seeing these student-athletes grow as individuals, succeed in gaining admission to the college of their choice, and set out on the next chapter of their journey,” said Zoned Sports Academy owner Duke Baxter, a former professional baseball player.