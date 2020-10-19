x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Newton hammers High Point

Newton High School defeated High Point Regional High School on Friday, Oct. 16, with a final score of 35-6.

/
Wantage /
19 Oct 2020 | 02:33
    Newton ball carrier Takeo Sibblies runs through an opening in the High Point defense in the fourth quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton ball carrier Takeo Sibblies runs through an opening in the High Point defense in the fourth quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton running back Brayden Nolan runs beyond the reach of High Point defender Hunter Carney in the third quarter. Nolan scored one rushing touchdown (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton running back Brayden Nolan runs beyond the reach of High Point defender Hunter Carney in the third quarter. Nolan scored one rushing touchdown (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton running back Aaron Fantasia made six receptions for 118 yards (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton running back Aaron Fantasia made six receptions for 118 yards (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton ball carrier Ryan Pappas is on the move during an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton ball carrier Ryan Pappas is on the move during an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point ball carrier Cole Massar crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point ball carrier Cole Massar crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton defensive back Aaron Fantasia knocks away the football from the outstretched hands of High Point wide receiver Nick Douma preventing a catch in the first quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton defensive back Aaron Fantasia knocks away the football from the outstretched hands of High Point wide receiver Nick Douma preventing a catch in the first quarter (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point quarterback Alex Buchwald is tackled by Newton defenders in the first half (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point quarterback Alex Buchwald is tackled by Newton defenders in the first half (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)

Newton High School (Newton) defeated High Point Regional High School (Wantage Township) in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 16.

The final score was 35-6. The game took place at Newton High School.

Quarterback Jack Young threw for 174 yards and one touchdown. Running backs Brayden Nolan and Peyton Nolan rushed for one touchdown apiece.

Dylan Bailey made one reception for a touchdown. Aaron Fantasia made 6 receptions for 118 yards and achieved a two-point conversion. Ryan Pappas scored a touchdown via an 88 yard kickoff return.

Running back Cole Massar rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown for High Point.

Team records:
High Point Wildcats 0-2
Newton Braves 1-0