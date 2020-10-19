Newton hammers High Point

Newton High School (Newton) defeated High Point Regional High School (Wantage Township) in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 16.
The final score was 35-6. The game took place at Newton High School.
Quarterback Jack Young threw for 174 yards and one touchdown. Running backs Brayden Nolan and Peyton Nolan rushed for one touchdown apiece.
Dylan Bailey made one reception for a touchdown. Aaron Fantasia made 6 receptions for 118 yards and achieved a two-point conversion. Ryan Pappas scored a touchdown via an 88 yard kickoff return.
Running back Cole Massar rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown for High Point.