Stanhope. The Newton-Lenape Valley Varsity ice hockey team defeated High Point 7-3 to win the Sussex Cup, marking the third Sussex Cup title in the program’s history. They move on to States Feb. 21, as this paper goes to press. The Junior Varsity team defeated KSJU 2-1 to win the Skylands Championship for the second year in a row. Newton-Lenape Valley PeeWee and Middle School begin playoffs next week. (Photo provided)