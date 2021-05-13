Ogdensburg Otters look forward to another winning, swimming summer

Go Otters! At last, after a rough winter, our thoughts turn to swimming.

The Otters Swim Team has been an Ogdensburg tradition for decades, said Michelle Nardini, team manager and recreation board member. They would love to find a coach to continue the tradition this summer.

Nardini said the swim coach is crucial, so that the yearly swim team tradition continues without a break. They do not want to send their swimmers someplace else.

And for good reason. Heater’s Pond is a gorgeous body of water surrounded by a wonderful community.

Coach requirements

The coach needs to be at least 18 years old and, to secure the job right away, have an up-to-date lifeguard certificate. Nardini said they are ready to hire a coach willing to get their lifeguard certification who understands the four basic swim strokes: free style, back stroke, breast stroke, and butterfly.

The coaching job is for children ages 6 through 18, The season runs during the last two weeks of June and all of July.

Nardini said the Ogdensburg Otters offers coaches excellent pay as well as the opportunity to make additional money while giving swim lessons to their pre-team, which builds up younger swimmers to become part of the regular team.

“We would love for you to coach our team and help us continue an activity that brings so much joy to the children of the Ogdensburg Recreation Department,” Nardini said. Interested adults may inquire at: oburgottersswimteam@gmail.com.

Her favorite thing about the Otters is the pride, excitement, and enjoyment the team brings to local children. They have great team spirit and love to work hard, Nardini said.

In past years they have been part of the Wallkill Valley Swim League, which canceled its season last year because of Covid-19. They ran their season last year as the Ogdensburg Otters Swim Club, with safety measures in place. The kids practiced five days a week, and swimming lessons continued.

Swimming lessons are also provided to Ogdensburg residents for an entire month.

Looking for more swimmers

Nardini said the team is always looking for more swimmers. During these times, it’s a welcome opportunity for children to interact with others outside, in a beautiful pond.

Because the Otters are part of the Ogdensburg Recreation Association (ORA), Nardini said, their swim team is for the community. However, one does not need to be an Ogdensburg resident to join the Otters. Kids from other towns are part of the Ogdensburg community because they are going to school with their children, she said.

Neither she nor her husband, Councilman Michael Nardini, were involved in swimming before their children joined the Otters. She is a dancer who teaches dance at multiple studios, and her husband grew up playing soccer. Recently, he also helped coach baseball.

Nardini has been the team manager for around four years. She became involved through her children, as one by one joined the team. When her third child was the youngest on the team, she decided it was time to pay it forward and take on the reins. Now, the Otters are part of their family tradition. She’ll be holding the manager position for awhile, with someone else to take a turn in the future.