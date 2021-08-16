Olivia Fisher wins gold at state championships

Olivia Fisher of Hardyston claimed her gold title at the United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs state championships held at Wildwood Convention Center.

Olivia, who trains at Westy’s Gymnastics in Franklin, took home the gold three times and was titled second twice. She is the all-around first-place gold champion, first-place bar champion, first-place beam champion, and second-place title winner on floor and vault.

Olivia had the best beam all season. Her performance in the skills and dance category was impressive. She was smiling throughout, and really enjoyed her performance. Olivia went on to compete at the Nationals.

Other Westy’s gymnasts excelled at the competition. Westy’s owner Danielle Oehrlich described their performance:

● Adrianna Barone of Hardyston placed second on bars, second on floor, and fourth in all-around. A straight A student at Wallkill High School, Adrianna is an extremely dedicated gymnast and committed to her training. Her performances at Wildwood were outstanding. She has mastered her floor routine and bars, making competition look effortless. She is truly a joy to watch.

● Chelsea Smith of Hardyston had her best floor of the season 9.25. She has been working very hard on this event and shined at states, and will start working on new skills.

● Madelyn Torres of Vernon competed for her very first states. She was smiling through all the intense competition. This proved to be a great experience for Madelyn. She mastered all her routines and performed with confidence.

Westy’s coaches Marisa Kurth and Miguel Ortiz were committed to preparing the girls for a successful season, said Oehrlich. Taking a break from any sport is difficult, but in gymnastics, it’s especially hard to get back into shape, she said.

The coaches maintain their gymnasts’ conditioning, which is critical to their success. There is new music choreography, and new skills for some gymnasts, along with work on perfecting the skills they already have.

Consistency was the key, said Oehrlich.