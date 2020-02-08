x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Pope John athletes sign letters of intent

08 Feb 2020 | 03:18
    Pope John athletes sign letters of intent
    (Seated from Left): Pope John seniors Justin Hertlein, Sebastian Flamenco, and Connor Milks signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and football careers at either a NCAA Division I or NCAA Division II school on Wednesday at Pope John XXIII Regional High School. Back row from Left: Athletic Director Mia Gavan, Pope John President Rev. Msgr. Kieran McHugh, Principal Gene Emering, and football head coach Brian Carlson. ( Anthony Spaulding)
    Pope John athletes sign letters of intent
    Pope John senior Justin Hertlein signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football careers at Long Island University on Wednesday, with his mother, Denise, and father, John at his side. Standing in back are Pope John Athletic Director Mia Gavan, head coach Brian Carlson, President Rev. Msgr. Kieran McHugh, and Principal Gene Emering.
    Pope John athletes sign letters of intent
    Pope John senior Connor Milks with his parents, Tracy and Don, signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football careers at Valparaiso University.
    Pope John athletes sign letters of intent
    Pope John senior Sebastian Flamenco signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football careers at Stonehill College. Seated next to Flamenco, from left, are his sister, Jennifer, his mother, Heidi, and father, Jubal.

Pope John XXIII Regional High School seniors Sebastian Flamenco, Justin Hertlein, and Connor Milks this week signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and football careers at either the NCAA Division I or NCAA Division II level. Sebastian Flamenco signed to continue his academic football career at Stonehill College. Connor Milks signed to continue his academic and football at Valparaiso University. Justin Hertlein signed to continue his academics and football with Long Island University.