Pope John defeats Sparta

Pope John XXIII Regional High School defeated Sparta High School in girls varsity basketball on Friday Dec. 20, 2019. The final score was 52-49. The game took place at Sparta High School.
Alana Robinson scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Pope John. Chloe Captoni and Carly Fitzmorris scored 12 points apiece. Ahjanoe Cobb scored 6 points. Sydney VanDerMark scored 2 points.
Ally Sweeney scored 19 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for Sparta. Brynn Mccurry scored 10 points. Ellen Villapando scored 6 points. Mason Munier and Bailey Chapman scored 5 points apiece. Alexa Acker and Liv Bouma-Hannam scored 2 points apiece.
Team records: Pope John Lions 1-1. Sparta Spartans 0-1.