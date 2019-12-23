x
Pope John defeats Sparta

/
Sparta /
23 Dec 2019 | 02:21
    Spartan Ally Sweeney dribbles the ball while covered by Pope John's Carly Fitzmorris in the first quarter . Sweeney grabbed 4 rebounds and scored 19 points. ( George Hunter)
    Sparta's Mason Munier dribbles the ball while Pope John's Chloe Captoni tries to keep pace in the first quarter. Munier scored 5 points. ( George Hunter)
    Sparta's Bailey Chapman is in the midst of a shot in the first quarter. Chapman scored 5 points. ( George Hunter)
    Pope John's Sydney VanDerMark (10) launches the ball during a shot while covered by Sparta's Mason Munier in the third quarter. VanDerMark scored 2 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. ( George Hunter)
    Pope John's Carly Fitzmorris holds the ball while facing Sparta's Ally Sweeney in the third quarter. Fitzmorris scored 12 points. ( George Hunter)

Pope John XXIII Regional High School defeated Sparta High School in girls varsity basketball on Friday Dec. 20, 2019. The final score was 52-49. The game took place at Sparta High School.

Alana Robinson scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Pope John. Chloe Captoni and Carly Fitzmorris scored 12 points apiece. Ahjanoe Cobb scored 6 points. Sydney VanDerMark scored 2 points.

Ally Sweeney scored 19 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for Sparta. Brynn Mccurry scored 10 points. Ellen Villapando scored 6 points. Mason Munier and Bailey Chapman scored 5 points apiece. Alexa Acker and Liv Bouma-Hannam scored 2 points apiece.

Team records: Pope John Lions 1-1. Sparta Spartans 0-1.