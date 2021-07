Sparta. Pope John XXIII Regional High School head football coach Dom Gaston (left, in white) visited the Sussex County YMCA Sports Camp on June 28 to share his knowledge and run elite level drills for campers. Joining him (in back) are Zach Frick, Youth Sports Coordinator at the Sussex County Y (in blue) and Gaston’s younger brother, Cedric Gaston, who will be an assistant coach this year at Pope John. (Photo provided)