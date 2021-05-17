Registration is open for John Cocula Scholarship Golf Outing

The 18th annual John Cocula Scholarship Golf Outing will be held on Thursday, June 24, at Black Bear on Route 23 North in Franklin.

Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $130 per golfer, or $595 per foursome (includes tee sign). Sponsorships are available for $90 each.

All proceeds will go directly to the scholarship recipients. The fund has to date awarded more than $400,00 in scholarships.

Make checks payable to the John Cocula Scholarship Fund and mail them to 859 Route 517, Glenwood, NJ 07418.

Cocula was a Sussex County Republican committeeman and a Vernon Valley Lake Trustee for 30 years. He also was president of the Vernon Township Viking Club, and in 1997 was the Vernon Township Senior Citizen of the Year. In addition, he was a commissioner of the Sussex County Crime Stoppers and a member of the Sussex County Peace Officers Association.

The scholarship fund was founded in 2003. It promotes Cocula’s legacy and his vision to help students achieve their personal educational goals.

For more information call Bunny Cocula at 973-764-3526 or Glen Vetrano at 973-715-5921.