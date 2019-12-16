Roxbury defeats Sparta-Jefferson

x
16 Dec 2019 | 12:16
    In the first period Sparta-Jefferson's Matthew Espinosa is in control of the puck while Roxbury's Brian Westergaard trails behind. Espinosa scored Sparta-Jefferson's only goal. ( George Hunter)
    The puck sails through the air between two Sparta-Jefferson United players after being hit by a Roxbury Gael in the first period.
    Roxbury and Sparta-Jefferson United hockey players battle for control of the puck near the goal post in the first period.
    A Roxbury Gael begins to fall while pursuing the puck and clashing with a Sparta-Jefferson United player.
    A Sparta-Jefferson United hockey player steers the puck.

Roxbury High School defeated Sparta-Jefferson United in varsity hockey on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The final score was 4-1. The game took place at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, New Jersey.

Roxbury's Kevin Keane scored the first point of the game with a power play goal in the first period with an assist from Nick Hefferle. Brian Westergaard scored a goal in the second and third periods. Ethan Barooah scored Roxbury's final goal late in the third period.

Sparta-Jefferson United's Matthew Espinosa scored his teams only goal.

Team records: Roxbury Gaels 3-1-1. Sparta-Jefferson United 0-2-2.