Roxbury defeats Sparta-Jefferson

Roxbury High School defeated Sparta-Jefferson United in varsity hockey on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The final score was 4-1. The game took place at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, New Jersey.

Roxbury's Kevin Keane scored the first point of the game with a power play goal in the first period with an assist from Nick Hefferle. Brian Westergaard scored a goal in the second and third periods. Ethan Barooah scored Roxbury's final goal late in the third period.

Sparta-Jefferson United's Matthew Espinosa scored his teams only goal.

Team records: Roxbury Gaels 3-1-1. Sparta-Jefferson United 0-2-2.