Schwartz breaks swim record

On Saturday, a young athlete from Stillwater broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Counties Championships.

She's a first-year student.

Clare Schwartz, who swims for Kittatinny Regional High School, broke the record that had been held by former Kittatinny swimmer Samantha Russell.

“I never would have thought that I would have gotten this far as a freshman,” Schwartz said. “My goal has always been to be as good as Sam Russel since I have always looked up to her and now after beating her record I feel like a have accomplished a huge goal of mine.”

Her accomplishment advances her to the Sussex County Championships next weekend, followed by Meet of Champions in late February.

“My goal looking forward this year is to stay humble and continue trying my hardest in every event in which I swim and every practice so I can continue to improve, because they’re is always room for improvement,” Schwartz said.

Swimming has always been a passion of hers, and she started at age six. Schwartz is also a stand out lacrosse player.