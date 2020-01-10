Sparta Little League is now open for registration

Sparta is gearing up for baseball season, and registration is now open for boys and girls ages 4 through 16 who are interested in participating in Little League. Goal of the Township's Little League program is to help children learn to value teamwork and fair play while enjoying the game. Sparta Little League has been in existence since 1950. Each year the baseball season begins around April 15th. Registration for the 2020 season has already begun. Sign up prior to Feb. 1, 2020 to avoid a late fee of $25. Uniform submission is in early March and registration is required prior to Feb. 29, 2020 to ensure having a uniform in time for opening day. Divisions are based on age; kickball, tee ball, intermediate, senor. For further information, send email to registration@spartabaseball.com. Residency is required but there are some exceptions allowed for non-residents who attend Sparta schools. For more information, visit https://www.spartabaseball.com/?fbclid=IwAR0oYbqz_ZrT4cGB9VhrS-1jjCPxw9cswo9VcVy0jYbVhIuoUVq3q_LA_QE