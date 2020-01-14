Sparta Ski off to a great start

The Sparta Ski Team kicked off the 2020 season with some pretty cool wins.

"We all knew it was going to be a challenging race," said Coach Calafati. "We entered the first NJISRA Giant Slalom race of the season less 25% of our varsity racers due to recent injuries."

He noted that with a limited number of racers on the roster, it was clear that the team needed an "aggressively controlled" race.

But it was "easier said than done. When the race was finished, our girls varsity ski team had successfully pulled it off and almost won it all, only three tenths of a second away from winning 1st Place. The Sparta Girls Varsity racers were amazing last night."

The Sparta Girls Varsity Team finished with a time of 6:18.41 to clinch second place, .33 of a second behind Ridge ski team with a team time of 6:18.08 and a full 24 seconds ahead of the third place Wayne Valley ski team with a team time of 6:42.46.

The coach noted that Sparta girls's contributions to the second place finish: Olivia Finkeldie (4th overall), Rachel Young (5th overall), Claudia Calafati (6th overall) and Cora Moriarty (13th overall).

The Sparta Varsity Boys Ski Team placed 5th overall with a team time of 6:27.50. Contributing to the boys ski team race time were Connor McAndris (9th place overall), Tucker Sears (16th overall), Colin Kowalski (23rd overall) and Scott Wood (28th overall).

Four varsity ski racers finished in the top ten overall last night: Captain Connor McAndris, Captain Olivia Finkeldie, Rachel Young and Claudia Calafati.