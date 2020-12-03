x
Sparta tennis team wins finals for first time in 33 years

Sparta. The match against Hanover Park was the final for the State Regional Title for Northwest Group B. Sparta defeated High Point in the quarter finals 5-0 and beat Parsippany Hills 5-0 in the semis.

03 Dec 2020 | 03:56
    Gabby Canzoniero and Jordan Bucenec (Photo provided)
    The Sparta tennis team (Photo provided)
    Jenna Bargfrede (Photo provided)
Game, set, match. The Sparta High School Varsity Tennis Team has made its mark winning the State Regional Finals for the first time in 33 years.

“I am very proud of how hard the girls worked and how focused they remained despite the difficulties brought on by the COVID virus,” said coach Andrew Lowery. “The season had some turbulence (that’s for sure), but these girls are rock solid and always find a way to make something positive happen even when things look grim.”

In addition to their tennis prowess on the court, the players are all top-notch students.

“They know how to tackle anything life throws at them,” Lowery said. “I think they showed us all that although tennis is an individual sport, they still work best as a team.”

“The day we played Hanover park it was 38 degrees with about 35-40 mph winds,” Lowery said. “To say it was cold would be an understatement. The match ended 3-2 in our favor, with wins at third singles and first and second doubles.”

Stats from the final game:
The coach and players demonstrated an incredible amount of dedication and hard work to achieve the title. Here are the stats from the final game:
Hailee Posnock (HP) defeated Alexa Matkiwsky — 11 (S) 6-4, 0-6, 6-2
Anastacia Levran (HP) defeated Reagan Rech — 12 (S) 6-3, 6-3
Jenna Bargfrede — 12 (S) defeated Aubrey Hoffman (HP) 6-3, 6-2
Gabby Canzoniero — 11 and Jordan Bucenec — 12 (S) defeated Lauren Schiffman and Diya Gandhi (HP) 6-2, 6-1
Sarah Bargfrede — 11 and isabella Sportelli — 10 (S) defeated Kaitlin Niu and Gabi Camacho (HP) 6-3, 6-1
