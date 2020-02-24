x
Sparta Wrestling

Sports. Sparta's Wrestling Team did it again, as ten schools competed for a spot at Regionals, with seven Spartans standing on the podium. That moves Sparta onto Regionals, which take place on Friday at West Milford High School.

24 Feb 2020 | 11:25
    Sparta Wrestling
    Cooper Stewart pulls his opponent down to the mat on the way to his 1st of 3 wins. ( Photos by Shannon Kuratli)
    Sparta Wrestling
    Head coach Frank Battalia jumps to his feet in the heat of the moment as assistant coach John Procoppio keeps watch on a simultaneous Spartan match.
    Sparta Wrestling
    Troy Schmitzer mentally prepares for his match while teammate Nick Hwang looks on.
    Sparta Wrestling
    Nick Hwang puts a winning squeeze on his opponent at Saturday's tournament.
    Sparta Wrestling
    Champion brothers Garrett and Spencer Stewart take a deserved breather between matches.

By Shannon Kuratli

Wrestling teams from all over descended onto the floor of the Sparta High School gym on Saturday, as Sparta hosted the District's Meet. Ten schools competed for a spot at Regionals, to be held Friday, Feb. 28, at West Milford High School. Those winners will square off one last time this season in Atlantic City for the state championship March 5, 6, and 7 at Boardwalk Hall.

Seven Spartans stood on the podium taking Gold, Silver and Bronze with them on their way to Regionals next week, including the Stewart brothers, who all took Gold in their respective weight classes.

By weight class, Sparta's District winners
106 - Jack Nauta, 3rd
113 - Cooper Stewart, 1st
132 - Spencer Steware, 1st
138 - Garrett Stewart, 1st
145 - Nick Hwang, 3rd
152 - Troy Schmizer, 2nd
285 - Joe Liotta, 2nd